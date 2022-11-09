Angela Rayner blasts 'offensive' Matt Hancock entering I'm A Celeb

Angela Rayner blasted Matt Hancock's I'm A Celebrity appearance as 'offensive' as she shared her thoughts during a This Morning interview.

The former health secretary has already been criticised for accepting the £400,000 fee to leave constituents and head to Australia.

"My diary is rammed. I don't think you should be squirming around with maggots," she said.

"They just want to see him eat a kangaroo anus. There are times when you can get your message across but this is not a platform."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

