The education secretary just made a bizarre excuse for nurses using food banks

Education secretary Gillian Keegan seemed to dismiss the idea of nurses using food banks by implying that people don't use them regularly.

Keegan appeared on Sky News where she was grilled by Kay Burley as to why she clapped for the NHS, but doesn't mind seeing nurses seeking help to feed their families.

"Quite often when you go to them, something will have happened...something will have broken down," she claimed.

"Either a relationship or a boiler or anything, they're usually there in an emergency situation."

