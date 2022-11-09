Video

Gavin Williamson awkwardly fronts anti-bullying campaign in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced clip shows Gavin Williamson as the face of the government's anti-bullying campaign just two years ago.

Williamson has been forced to resign after claims of bullying on-the-job, including threatening a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.

“Bullying is never acceptable," he says in the clip. "Every school must have anti-bullying policies in place so that no pupil fears coming to school or working online."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

gavin williamson
Up next Politics

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz