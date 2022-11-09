Gavin Williamson awkwardly fronts anti-bullying campaign in resurfaced clip

x
Video
A resurfaced clip shows Gavin Williamson as the face of the government's anti-bullying campaign just two years ago.
Williamson has been forced to resign after claims of bullying on-the-job, including threatening a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.
“Bullying is never acceptable," he says in the clip. "Every school must have anti-bullying policies in place so that no pupil fears coming to school or working online."
