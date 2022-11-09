I'm A Celeb first preview sees Matt Hancock screeching during first bushtucker trial

A first-look clip shows former health secretary taking on his first bushtucker trial in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Paired with comedian Seann Walsh in 'Beastly Burrow' the pair are seen on a night-vision camera shrieking as they're faced with creepy crawlies in a small tunnel.

However, Hancock seemed to power through, despite criticism about him being in the show in the first place.

He's expected to make his debut tonight (9 November) after it was teased last night that two new arrivals would be coming.

