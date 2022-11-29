Video

Nigel Farage claims media 'refuse to cover’ widely-reported Balenciaga controversy

Nigel Farage hit out at the mainstream media in a new video, claiming that they've 'refused' to cover Balenciaga's BDSM teddy controversy - despite it being a top story for the past week.

"Anything that even remotely hints at pedophilia is vile and evil", he says from the back of a car. "And yet, you don't know about this story do you?"

He went on to blame 'the left' for the apparent 'lack-of coverage', and naturally, hit out at those who have nothing to do with it.

