Boris Johnson claims 2020 gathering was 'essential for work' during Partygate hearing

Boris Johnson has claimed that a gathering that took place in November 2020 for a staff member leaving was 'essential' for work purposes.

The former prime minister appeared tense during this afternoon's long-awaited Partygate hearing (22 March), but maintained he followed guidance, despite photos showing colleagues stood close together.

"This meeting happened on an impromptu basis it had to happen", he claims. "It was important for me to be there and to give reassurance."

