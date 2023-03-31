Gasps heard on-air in Fox News studio as news breaks of Trump indictment

As Fox News announced the breaking story that Donald Trump had been indicted, gasps could be heard from behind the cameras inside the news studio.

Many had thought the situation had calmed down after weeks of speculation, but it was announced this morning (31 March), that Trump would be the first US president to face this level of charges.

Trump's family including Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have already been appearing on news shows in support of their dad.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters