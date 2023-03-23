The five-year difference between Trump's lawyer's opinion on him is eye-opening

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina has been front and centre of headlines this week, but there's one thing the internet has noticed about him: He's changed his opinion on Trump massively in the last five years.

In comparisons from 2018 to now, Jimmy Kimmel shared the compilation on his show, with the lawyer repeatedly contradicting himself.

"It's an illegal agreement, it's fraud", he says in the 2018 clip from when the Stormy Daniels investigation began.

However, it quickly cuts to Tacopina in 2023 saying: "There is absolutely no crime here."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters