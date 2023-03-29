Dominic Raab just got Paul O'Grady's name totally wrong in PMQs 'tribute'

Dominic Raab is raising eyebrows after he got Paul O'Grady's name wrong in a tribute during PMQs.

The deputy prime minister, who is standing in for Rishi Sunak, got the surname of the entertainer wrong, following the news of his passing aged 67.

“Paul Grayson was an incredible comic, but he also...”, he said before correcting himself, adding that O'Grady's drag character Lily Savage broke 'boundaries'.

The news broke this morning (29 March) of O'Grady's 'unexpected' passing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters