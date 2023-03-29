Trump says DeSantis would 'work in a pizza parlour' if it wasn't for him

Donald Trump has said Ron DeSantis would be 'working in a pizza parlour' if it wasn't for him endorsing him.

The former president made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, who quizzed him on why DeSantis had made comments about the Stormy Daniels case, despite supposedly being 'friends' with Trump a few years ago.

“[We're] not friends. I didn’t know him well,” Trump says.

"He could have never gotten the nomination. He would be working in either a pizza parlour place or a law office right now."

