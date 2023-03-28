Gavin Williamson is the latest MP targeted by Led By Donkeys' fake 'consultancy', offering 'second jobs' to those in government and forcing them to reveal their extortionate salary expectations.

However, unlike Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng, the consultancy's Zoom call with Williamson took an unexpected turn - and he refused the job.

"I think from my perspective and from your perspective this is about making sure it's the right fit", he tells them, before abruptly ending the call.

Hancock revealed he would charge £10,000 per day for the job.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters