Rudy Giuliani has bizarrely been reciting nursery rhymes on Cameo for $325

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is raising eyebrows with his new Cameo venture, agreeing to do some rather questionable things on camera.

The 78-year-old is offering personalised video messages for just $325 - and he's already going viral for his rendition of 'I'm A Little Teapot'.

"Hello Tim. This is Rudy Giuliani. There is absolutely nothing wrong. Your uncle Jack has something he wants me to say to you", he begins, while stood on a baseball pitch.

He then goes on to recite the nursery rhyme with no context.

