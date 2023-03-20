Trump's lawyer just tried to normalise hush money to 'make problems go away'

Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina just accidentally revealed on Fox News that's it's completely normal to silence 'problem' people with hush money.

Tacopina has been brought in ahead of Trump revealing he's 'going to be arrested' for alleged hush money given to Stormy Daniels.

"I've represented many, many beyond wealthy individuals who will resolve cases for what they call nuisance value to make an embarrassing problem go away", he said.

"The problem isn't always a problem...it's a threat of an allegation."

