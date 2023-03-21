Donald Trump Jr is losing it over his dad potentially being indicted

Donald Trump Jr has responded to rumours that his dad will be indicted, with a furious rant.

The former president is accused of paying 'hush' money to Stormy Daniels.

"This prosecution isn't based on facts...or the law...or anything that even resembles that", his son said on a new episode of his podcast, Triggered.

“This is pure Bolshevik-style, witchuntery!"

Trump Jr says the left have been trying to put his dad in jail 'for the last eight years'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters