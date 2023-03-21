Anti-Trump protester flawlessly infiltrates live news interview as 'fan'

An anti-Trump protester has flawlessly managed to infiltrate his way into a supporter's demonstration - and embarrass the former president on live TV.

Jason Selvig had those around him, including an RSBN reporter with his convincing story, before quickly turning the tables on Trump and branding him a 'loser'.

"This is a political prosecution, it has to be", he said. "The only other option is that Donald Trump lost by seven million votes and is a loser who can't deal with the fact that he lost the election."

