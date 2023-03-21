The most jaw-dropping takeaways from Boris Johnson's Partygate 'dossier'

Boris Johnson's full 50-page dossier defending his actions surrounding Partygate has been published, and it contains some shocking revelations about what went down behind the closed doors of Westminster during the pandemic.

The former prime minister now accepts he misled the Commons when he said lockdown rules had been followed, but insists it was done in 'good faith', and the word 'party' had been misconstrued as shorthand by the media.

He will face a full line of questioning from MPs tomorrow (22 March).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters