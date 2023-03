Republican author Bethany Mandel struggled to answer what 'woke' meant when quizzed on the term by Briahna Joy Gray, even admitting her inability would send her 'viral'.

“So, I mean, woke is … umm … sort of … the idea that … umm … this I … is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral", she stutters.

"I mean woke is something that is very hard to define, and we’ve spent an entire chapter defining it."

Great explanation.

