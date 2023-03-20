Rudy Giuliani interview on Trump's potential 'arrest' descends into chaos

With Donald Trump claiming his 'arrest' is on the horizon, Rudy Giuliani stepped into defend the former president on Newsmax - and it all went a bit pear-shaped.

The former New York mayor displayed behaviour reminiscent of that during the early days of lockdown Zoom calls, fumbling with his camera and accidentally going on mute throughout.

However, when he did eventually manage to speak, he declared that Trump's arrest could signal the end of American civilisation.

Classic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters