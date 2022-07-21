If you close your eyes Rishi Sunak sounds exactly like Will from The Inbetweeners

As Rishi Sunak ramps up his bid to become the next prime minister, social media users have been quick to point out something we've never considered before: He sounds just like Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners.

Particularly in a clip where the former chancellor is thanking people for their support (and making digs that Liz Truss would cost the Conservatives the next election), his Southampton accent shines through.

However, Simon Bird who plays Will, is actually from Surrey, so it's an unusual comparison to be made.

