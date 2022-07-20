Awkward moment Erdoğan keeps Putin waiting for nearly a minute

Russian president Vladimir Putin was awkwardly kept waiting alone when Turkish leader, Erdoğan, was late to their meeting, in a clip that's going viral.

He boldly strode into the room, to be greeted by...no one.

Camera shutters clicked as Putin stood fidgeting for 50 seconds, as he awaited talks to strengthen their relationship.

Putin is known for keeping world leaders waiting (some for hours), and stood up Erdoğan himself for two minutes back in 2020. The response is being dubbed 'payback' for the 'humiliation' Erdoğan reportedly felt as a result.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.