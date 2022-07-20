Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson a 'complete bulls******' who 'took p***'

Keir Starmer has appeared on a special episode of 'The Rest is Politics' podcast, hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, where he branded Boris Johnson a 'complete bulls******'.

The Labour leader launched the attack as he spoke about Johnson's history of 'dragging everyone into the gutter'.

''I think that he is a complete bulls******...I'm really struck with the Partygate stuff because it wasn't just that he did things which broke the rules," he said.

''It's that he then took the p*** out of the public with his ridiculous defences."

