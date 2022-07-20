Boris Johnson bids 'hasta la vista, baby' to MPs at final PMQs

Boris Johnson signed out of his final PMQs by quoting The Terminator, saying "hasta la vista, baby" to his MP colleagues.

The prime minister hinted that he could be back, as thanked supporters and said his "mission" was "largely-accomplished... for now".

"Frankly that's enough to be going on with," he joked, as he listed off all of his achievements from his time in office. "I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."

The House stood up and cheered as they saw him out for the last time.

