Labour MP has hilarious analogy of what Tory government is doing to UK

Labour MP Clive Lewis had the perfect analogy for how the Tories see Boris Johnson's exit as a 'fresh start' for the party.

He appeared on Politics Live alongside Tory MP Jonathan Gullis, who even let out a little chuckle.

"Frankly I find it fascinating that after 13 years of the Conservative government, we're talking about this like it's some kind of fresh start," he said.

"It's like soiling your pants and deciding you're going to change your shirt."

