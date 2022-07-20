Boris Johnson's most memorable ever moments from PMQs

As Boris Johnson leaves PMQs for the final time as prime minister, we're looking back at some of his most memorable moments.

From Johnson's alleged 'attacking of the BBC' to his final speech in which he told the next prime minister to "always check the rearview mirror" in a dig at Labour, there's been no shortage of controversies that's kept MPs and the public alike, entertained.

It's been tough for him from day one in 2019, when in his first session, Ian Blackford, branded him 'new boy' and a 'dictator.'

