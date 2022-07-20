Rishi Sunak appears to think Darlington is in Scotland

Rishi Sunak has faced an awkward blunder in his bid to be the next prime minister - by mistaking Darlington for being in Scotland.

During a Spectator TV interview, he was asked if he'd be spending a lot of time in Scotland in order to build a better United Kingdom.

"I think people can already see that I take that seriously...I was the chancellor who set up an economic campus for the government and the treasury in Darlington," he responded.

The interviewer looked confused as he continued to reference Darlington as a base.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

