These were Boris Johnson's biggest highs and mega-lows as prime minister

As Boris Johnson enters his final days as prime minister, we're looking back at some of his highest highs...and lowest lows.

From backing Dominic Cummings' 'essential' lockdown trip, to getting caught up in Partygate, Johnson has had many infamous moments since becoming leader of the Conservative party back in 2019.

However, he has received praise from the likes of Ukraine's president Zelensky, for his ongoing humanitarian and military support during the Russian invasion.

It's safe to say Boris' leadership strategy is one Britain won't forget in a hurry.



