Boat launches tourists into air after striking humpback whale

Terrified tourists were thrown into the air when their boat smashed into a giant humpback whale off the coast of Mexico.

Five people were hurt in the bizarre collision just off La Paz, which took place during a guided tour.

According to local reports, an investigation is underway as tour boats should keep a safe distance from marine animals at all times, but it's thought they may not have known the whale was there as it was deep underwater.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

