These Antarctic scale worms are the stuff of nightmares

A bizarre sea worm is making spines shudder with its horror movie-like appearance, and body that looks like it's made from teeth.

Scale worms are found in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica and can grow up to 20cm long and 10cm wide, and despite their scary looks, research suggest they could be crucial to keeping ecosystems alive.

What's worse, is that the 'head' like body part that gives it some level of humanisation, isn't actually a head. It's merely a retractable throat that helps it feed using those sharp little teeth. Yikes.

