New app is helping workplaces and universities tackle sexual harassment sooner

A new app has launched to help workplaces and universities deal with sexual harassment sooner, without singling out individuals.

Imabi Inspire aims to help students in-particular feel safer and more comfortable reporting potential incidents that often go unspoken about, as well as access to resources.

Staff will also be able to monitor reports, spot patterned behaviours, and act upon them.

Tech firm Imabi also recently launched a first-of-its-kind app in partnership with British Transport Police as part of the ‘Speak Up, Interrupt’ campaign tackling violence against women across the transport network.

