Video resurfaces of a towel being wrung out in space and it's still the coolest thing

A clip originally from 2013 is recirculating because it proves just how impressive science can be.

Astronaut, Chris Hadfield, can be seen wringing out a wet towel in space, showing how the lack of gravity causes the water to form a tube around it.

The experiment was performed on the International Space Station, and designed by 10th-grade high school students from Nova Scotia who won a national science contest from The Canadian Space Agency.

Hadfield described the water as “jell-o on your hand or gel" that makes a "great moisturiser".

