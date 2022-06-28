Guy who built first mobile phone tells people who scroll excessively to 'get a life'

Martin Cooper, who led the team that built the first mobile phone, has some frank advice for those of us who spend a little too much time scrolling.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the engineer, who claims he spends less than five per cent of his time on his phone, was asked what he would say to those who spend upwards of five hours on theirs.

"You really spend five hours a day?" he said. "I would say 'get a life'!"

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

