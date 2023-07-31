Ed Sheeran got a brutal grilling when he went to work on a Chicago hot dog truck that's known for their Karen's diner-inspired insults.

The 32-year-old joined The Wieners Circle where he served up food to screaming fans who had been to his concert.

“We’re gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf****** Wiener’s Circle and I’m gonna teach that w***** how to make a f****** hot dog", one employee shouts.

They then turn to the award-winning artist and insist: "Shut the f*** up and shove [a hotdog] up your a**".

