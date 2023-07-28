Viral 'Zombie Kid' returns after 16 years to recreate video for Ninja Turtles film

Video
The internet's iconic 'zombie kid' has reappeared 16 years on to help with the marketing for the new Ninja Turtles film - and it's sheer genius.
Jonathan went viral after he was spotted wearing black and white face paint, and asked for his opinion on a water park. "I like turtles", he responds, with a completely straight face.
And now, as an adult, he's back, but being asked for his thoughts on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
"I like turtles", he replies.
Never gets old.
