Film fanatic reveals the 'best time to pee' during Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is currently dominating cinemas globally, but clocking in at two-and-a-half hours long, it begs the question for many: When is it time to pee?

Well, one film fanatic has got us covered, giving a scene-by-scene breakdown of when it's worth sticking around in your seat.

Mary Arndt revealed that as soon as the professor Oppenheimer used to work with appears at Los Alamos for the first time - get ready to run to the bathroom.

"If you can keep your trip under like two minutes all you need to know is that Oppenheimer got his security clearance", she says.

