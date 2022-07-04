Adele says 'brutal' Las Vegas backlash left her 'a shell of a person'

Adele has admitted that cancelling her Las Vegas residency earlier this year has left her a 'shell of a person' thanks to the 'brutal' backlash.

The singer appeared on Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne to open up on how the situation had affected her.

"I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t," she admitted. "Maybe my silence has been deadly. I don’t know."

“But it was horrible and the reaction was brutal. I was a shell of a person for a couple of months.”

