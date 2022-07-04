Ed Balls exposes himself as a huge Love Island fan

Ed Balls is a huge Love Island fan. That's something we never thought we'd write either. But the former politician stepped up to present GMB this morning (4 July) when he let slip he's found a new passion.

"I've been loving this series," he admitted. "I've been totally gripped...is Jacques good enough for Paige?"

The 55-year-old said his daughter had previously banned him from watching, but they now get through any awkward scenes by shouting "woo!" as they enjoy it together.



