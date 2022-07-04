Drag Queen goes viral for sniffing poppers live on Channel 4 Pride show

A drag queen is going viral for casually sniffing poppers in the background of Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party, in what could be a TV first.

Fatt Butcher held the bottle to their nose and stood inhaling as Lycett presented to the camera. The entertainer later wrote 'Mom, I just did poppers live on Channel 4', confirming the event on Instagram.

Poppers are a form of legal high that give users a 'head rush', skin sensitivity, and increased sex drive.

The Channel 4 celebration was to mark 50 years of Pride.



