Will Ferrell spotted roller skating on the set of the new Barbie movie

Will Ferrell has been spotted on the set of the new live-action Barbie movie, roller skating around in a suit on Venice Beach, California.

Details of his character have been kept under wraps, however, fans are spotting clues that he could be the villain. The Hollywood Reporter previously suggested that the comedy actor would be playing the CEO of Mattel, Barbie’s manufacturing company.

In an on-set clip, Ferrell looks stern and unsteady as he skates down the pavement with Jamie Demetriou not far behind.

The movie is set for release in 2023.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

