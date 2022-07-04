Nigel Farage snubs Love Island and says he prefers spending evenings drinking

Nigel Farage had a very blunt response to a TikTok commenter who asked if he was a fan of watching Love Island - and it went exactly as you'd expect.

"The answer is a big no," the politician said while sitting in a car, complete with a Union Jack blanket. "Why? Because I prefer spending the evenings drinking."

Just this morning (4 July), Ed Balls admitted that he was getting into the current series, prompting calls from fans for more politicians to share their thoughts on the ITV2 dating show.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

