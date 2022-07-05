Ronan Keating 'an absolute mess' watching son Jack on Love Island

Ronan Keating has admitted he was 'an absolute mess' seeing his son Jack enter the Love Island villa on Friday, and was worried for how he'd get on.

"His episode last night, he seemed a little bit quiet, he seemed a little bit nervous, which is understandable I guess," he said on The One Show. "I’m just worried about him in there with those other guys."

As Jack has been in quarantine for six weeks, he hasn't been able to speak with his family before going on the show.

