Adele fan gets VIP treatment as singer borrows Pride flag during concert

An Adele fan got an incredible surprise when the singer needed to borrow their Pride flag during a concert, in exchange for the VIP experience of a lifetime.

Dean William was approached by a member of her team before her BST concert at Hyde Park, and offered an upgrade to the Diamond VIP section next to the stage and plenty of drinks tokens in exchange for letting her borrow the flag.

He'd bought the flag just hours earlier for £8, but it was a no-brainer for a shoutout from music royalty.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

