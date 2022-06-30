George Ezra reveals his upbeat hit 'Green Green Grass' was inspired by a funeral

George Ezra has revealed that his upbeat track 'Green Green Grass' was actually inspired by a funeral.

The singer appeared on This Morning to tell the story of when he was on holiday in St Lucia with friends and got the idea after he accidentally stumbled across a funeral that looked more like a party.

"People were cooking food, there are sound systems, dancing, a lot of hugging, it looked beautiful," he told Holly and Philip.

"They were celebrating the lives of three people they'd lost...it was different to anything I'd known."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

