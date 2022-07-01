Munya Chawawa protests Roe v Wade with another comedy gold song

The devil works hard but Munya Chawawa works harder, and the comedian is back with another comedy gold parody, slamming the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Set to the tune of Doja Cat's 'Woman', the 29-year-old can be seen outside a green screen backdrop of the Supreme Court, blasting the "old white men" taking "control over a woman's ovaries".

"Is that misogyny?" he riffs, mocking that it's easier to buy a gun than get an abortion.

People in the comments have praised Chawawa for using his platform to speak up.

