Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals Brad Pitt has list of stars he won't work with

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has revealed the actor keeps a list of people he 'won't work with again'.

While it's unheard of, it would make sense for the award-winner to only want the best.

“You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again,'" he said at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

"Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the s*** list.

"He is in a new chapter of his life, I think.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.