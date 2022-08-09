People are remembering Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's best moments together

Not only did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta make great on-screen partners, but they also had an amazing real-life friendship.

The pair met as she was top of John Travolta and producer, Allan Carr's list to step into the role of Sandy in Grease, and was 'hell-bent' on convincing her.

Since then, the duo have been infectious to watch in interviews, teasing each other and recreating iconic scenes from the movie for fans once more.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote of her passing.

