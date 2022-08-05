Friend of Coleen Rooney compares Rebekah Vardy interview to Prince Andrew's

Friend of Coleen Rooney, Lizzie Cundy, has compared Rebekah Vardy's most recent Wagatha Christie interview to Prince Andrew's.

Cundy made the comments during an appearance on Lorraine, referring to the royal's Newsnight interview amid allegations surrounding his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Different charges obviously," Cundy stressed. "But no one’s believing it and if I were Rebekah I would’ve gone away, reflected, and maybe apologised."

Vardy lost the defamation case she brought against Rooney, after she was publicly accused of selling stories to newspapers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.