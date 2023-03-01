Watch as Drake gets super offended when being called 'old'

Drake didn't seem open to the idea of getting 'old' when fellow rapper Lil Yachty teased him about his age in a new YouTube video.

The 36-year-old sat down to discuss his plans to retire from music, when 25-year-old Lil Yachty jibed that his age was 'getting up there'.

"By the time I get old as f***, you're gonna be in a cane", the rapper jokes.

"It's like cool to you that you're 25 – I get it, I was there", Drake quips back, awkwardly trying to brush it off.

