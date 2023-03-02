Love Island's Layla Al-Momani has bravely revealed she has alopecia in a new Instagram clip showing off her hair loss.

The Casa Amor bombshell was asked by a fan on social media how her hair looks so soft and shiny.

"When people compliment me on my hair it means so much because I have alopecia", she says. "I use Kerastase shampoo and conditioner."

She then attached a photo of the balding spot at the top of her head.

Al-Momani was best known for 'cracking on' with current islander, Will Young.

