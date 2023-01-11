Margot Robbie's Golden Globes dress took over 750 hours to make

Margot Robbie dazzled in a baby pink Chanel dress at last night's Golden Globes - and the team behind it have revealed it took over 750 hours to put the masterpiece together.

The fishtail-style gown was embellished with thousands of tiny crystals, and discussions about the dress reportedly started way back in September last year.

Robbie was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in 1920's-inspired Babylon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters