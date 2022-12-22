Danny DeVito reveals he used to be a hairdresser for dead old women

Danny DeVito has revealed his rather unusual job before taking up acting - and it involves styling a lot of hair on dead women.

The It's Always Sunny star trained to be a hairdresser, but changed to 'part-time mortician' when his elderly clients started dying.

"I would go to the morgue and they’re there, they’re dead, they’re done up by the mortician," he described.

"I would take their hair and use the dry setting lotion and curl the hair, set the hair, take it out and fluff it up a little."

